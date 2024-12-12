Chemical weapons watchdog calls for Syria probe after al-Assad's ousting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the international chemical weapons watchdog has stated that he will request access to Syria from the country's new leaders in order to allow investigators to identify those responsible for attacks that killed and injured thousands during the civil war, News.az reports citing Al Jazeera .

Addressing a special session of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Thursday, Fernando Arias said his office had seen positive signals from Syria about the need to rid the country of chemical weapons but no formal request had been received.The 41-member executive council of the OPCW met in The Hague to discuss next steps after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s sudden toppling.Speaking before the meeting, the ambassador of the United States to the OPCW, Nicole Shampaine, said Washington viewed al-Assad’s fall as an extraordinary chance to rid Syria of chemical weapons.“We want to finish the job, and it’s really an opportunity for Syria’s new leadership to work with the international community, work with the OPCW to get the job done once and for all,” Shampaine said.

News.Az