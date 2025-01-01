Yandex metrika counter

Chess: Carlsen and Nepomniachtchi co-win world blitz title
Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi created history after they agreed to share the World Blitz Chess Championship title in New York. Carlsen tabled the proposal to his opponent after the three sudden-death games failed to separate the two, News.az reports citing foreign media.

This is the first time in the history of the competition that the title has been shared.


