Chevron plans major investments in S. Korea’s refining, petrochemical sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chevron (CVX) is planning significant investments in South Korea, focusing on its refining and petrochemical operations, a company executive stated Monday at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference.

"So there'll be places like Korea where we go investment heavy in petrochemicals and in heavy oil upgrading, and then there'll be refineries like here in Singapore, where we've chosen to not make those big investments and actually get a better return through most parts of the cycle on capital growth," said Brant Fish, Chevron's president, international downstream, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az