Chief Executive Officer of bp congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief Executive Officer of bp Murray Auchincloss congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of bp, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you every success in all your efforts to enhance the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan,” Auchincloss said in his congratulatory message.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate bp’s unwavering commitment to our energy projects in Azerbaijan. We at bp look forward to further strengthening the long-standing partnership between bp, the Government of Azerbaijan, and SOCAR.

Your Excellency, once again please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes for a successful tenure.

I look forward to meeting you soon in Baku,” the bp CEO added.

News.Az