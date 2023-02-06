Chief of Azerbaijan General Staff inspects intensive combat training of military units

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev have visited military units and inspected the progress of classes on intensive combat training in the new training period, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Chief of the General Staff heard the command staff’s reports on the organization and conduct of the classes. It was noted that special attention is paid to the high-quality organization of combat training activities in the units. The classes, held in accordance with the plan taking into consideration the methods of conducting the modern battle, are focused on the improvement of individual skills and tactical-special training of the military personnel.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized to the command staff the importance of conducting classes in conditions close to real combat.

Stressing that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev highly appreciates the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army units during the suppression of the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces, the Chief of the General Staff delivered to the relevant officers the tasks, assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the Commander-in-Chief, and the Defense Minister’s instructions on maintaining combat capability of the units at a high level, as well as ensuring the effective use of weapons and equipment in order to accurately and timely fulfill these tasks.

In the end, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in military service was presented with valuable gifts.

