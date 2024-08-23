Yandex metrika counter

Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff visits Kazakhstan

  Azerbaijan
First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, General-Colonel Karim Valiyev, embarked on a visit to Kazakhstan on August 23, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, he will observe a tactical episode of the joint tactical-special exercise "Altın Kıran - 2024" ("Golden Eagle - 2024"), which involves Azerbaijani military personnel.

Additionally, the development prospects of cooperation in the fields of military, military-technical, and military-education between the two countries will be discussed.

News.Az 

