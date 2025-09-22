Chiefs crush Giants 22-9 in Sunday night football showdown

Patrick Mahomes, pictured dodging Giants outside linebacker Tomon Fox, grinded out a victory Sunday night for the Chiefs' first victory of the season. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Kansas City Chiefs finally secured their first win of the season, defeating the New York Giants 22-9 in Sunday night’s Week 3 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

The victory was a much-needed boost for the Chiefs acrusfter opening the season with back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. Falling to 0-3 would have been a major setback, especially with the Chargers improving to 3-0 earlier on Sunday, News.Az reports citing sports.yahoo.com.

The Chiefs’ defense delivered a strong performance, limiting the Giants’ offensive opportunities and setting the tone throughout the game. Kansas City’s offense showed more balance and composure, capitalizing on key drives to maintain control.

With this win, the Chiefs improve to 1-2 and keep their playoff hopes alive in the competitive AFC West, where the Chargers currently lead the division. Meanwhile, the Giants remain winless at 0-3, facing mounting pressure as their season continues to slip away.

Kansas City will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for Week 4, while New York searches for answers to avoid a disastrous start to the season.

