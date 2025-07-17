Child vaccinations drop sharply as Sudan’s health crisis worsens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudan’s childhood immunization rate has plummeted to just 48 percent, the lowest in over 40 years, down from 94 percent in 2022, according to officials from the World Health Organization and UNICEF on Wednesday. This decline has left nearly 880,000 infants vulnerable to preventable diseases like tetanus, pertussis, and diphtheria.

The war has devastated Sudan’s healthcare system, halting services and disrupting vaccine access. Though UNICEF delivered 16 million vaccine doses in the first half of 2025, including 3.5 million to Darfur, officials warn this is far from enough, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Sudan’s pharmaceutical sector is slowly beginning to recover. Dr Ali Babiker, Secretary-General of the National Council for Drugs and Toxins, announced that several factories in Khartoum, including the General Company for Pharmaceuticals, have resumed limited production. He added that other sites are working to restore capacity despite the extensive damage caused by the conflict.

The war has destroyed around 85 per cent of Sudan’s industrial sector, leaving medicine supplies scarce. Many pharmaceutical factories remain non-operational due to looting, displacement, and infrastructure damage.

