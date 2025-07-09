Chile in talks with US importers over copper tariffs

Chile is communicating with major U.S. importers as it seeks to understand the full impact of proposed U.S. tariffs on copper imports, Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren said Wednesday, News.az reports citing Investing.

"Chilean copper will keep finding new markets," van Klaveren stated, noting that the Chilean government is waiting for a U.S. executive order to clarify the exact scope of the proposed import tax.

Chile currently stands as the world’s largest copper supplier and is working to assess how the potential tariffs might affect its exports to the United States.

