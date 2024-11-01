News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Copper
Tag:
Copper
Copper hits near $13,000 on supply concerns
29 Dec 2025-15:55
Copper set for strongest year since 2009 after rally
24 Dec 2025-14:10
Copper nears record $12,000 as supply risks drive rally
23 Dec 2025-15:41
Chile and Peru plan to produce 51% of the world's copper in 15 years
06 Oct 2025-21:55
Copper traders turn to China as Trump tariff deadline approaches
10 Jul 2025-16:46
Chile in talks with US importers over copper tariffs
09 Jul 2025-22:29
Copper hits two-week high as dollar weakens
22 Apr 2025-17:03
Trump's copper, aluminium tariffs may raise costs for U.S. consumers
28 Jan 2025-11:24
China set to lower import tariffs on recycled copper and aluminium raw materials
28 Dec 2024-11:21
Latest News
Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia energy facilities, workers injured -
VIDEO
Banijay in talks to merge TV production unit with All3Media
US stock futures fall ahead of key inflation report
JPMorgan profit declines amid Apple card deal charge
EU to quickly propose new sanctions over Iran crackdown
Oman launches international financial center in Muscat
Polish energy minister says December cyberattack failed
Man Utd reach deal to appoint Michael Carrick as interim head coach
6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near Kuril Islands
Pashinyan: Azerbaijani fuel imports cut prices in Armenia
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31