Chile unveils $3.3 billion plan to renovate airports

The Chilean government has launched a major initiative to enhance its airport infrastructure through the Airport Plan for Chile 2025-2030, News.az reports citing foreign media .

This plan involves an investment of over $3.3 billion to renovate 19 airports across 15 regions, aiming to enhance connectivity and improve travel experiences.Minister of Public Works Jessica López and National Director of Airports Claudia Silva announced that $1.493 billion will focus on runway extensions and aircraft parking, while $1.789 billion will be allocated for passenger terminal concessions.Key projects include expanding Diego Aracena Airport in Iquique, Chile’s second busiest international airport, and constructing a temporary terminal at Mataveri Airport on Rapa Nui (Easter Island) for about $112 million.Torquemada Aerodrome in Viña del Mar will also receive upgrades, with a budget of $82.9 million. This investment addresses current infrastructure needs and prepares for future air traffic growth, as the government anticipates increased passenger numbers.With over 300 airports in Chile, this plan prioritizes those handling commercial flights to ensure they meet rising demands. The initiative also includes long-term strategies for airport management.The Southern Airport Network will begin a concession process in 2025. Meanwhile, the Antarctic Teniente Marsh Aerodrome will receive $53 million for maintenance.By investing in airport infrastructure, Chile aims to strengthen its position in regional air travel and stimulate economic growth through improved accessibility.In short, this strategic move is essential for meeting the evolving needs of travelers and supporting the country’s development.

