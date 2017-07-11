Chilean senator condemns Armenian military provocation in Azerbaijan’s Alkhanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chilean Senator Ivan Moreira has condemned Armenia’s latest military provocation on the front line which resulted in the death of two Azerbaijani civilians, one

The senator’s letter, which has been sent to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Chile, expresses support to the people of Azerbaijan and condemns Armenia’s policy of aggression, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told APA.

Senator Ivan Moreira, who is also the head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan, offered his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan over the civilian deaths, calling the Alkhanli incident a “relentless act of terrorism.”

“The entire international community has a moral responsibility to protest against violence and declare its commitment to the fight against terrorism” the Chilean senator said in the letter.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district. As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, was injured.

News.Az

