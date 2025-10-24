Yandex metrika counter

China advances space tech with launch of communication satellite

China advances space tech with launch of communication satellite
Photo: Xinhua

China successfully launched a new communication technology test satellite on Thursday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan Province.

The satellite was carried into its planned orbit aboard a Long March-5 rocket at 10:30 p.m. Beijing Time, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

It is designed primarily to conduct multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.

This mission marked the 602nd launch of the Long March carrier rocket series, continuing China’s growing track record in space exploration and satellite technology.


