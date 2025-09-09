China expands space capabilities with new remote sensing satellite launch

China launched the Yaogan-45 remote sensing satellite on Tuesday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province.

The Yaogan-45 satellite was launched at 10 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-7 carrier rocket, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

It has entered the preset orbit successfully.

It will be mainly used for scientific experiments, land resource surveys, crop yield estimates, and disaster prevention and relief work.

The launch was the 594th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

