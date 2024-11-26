China and Italy agree to strengthen cooperation in sci-tech innovation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 13th China-Italy Science, Technology and Innovation Week kicked off Tuesday in Naples, with both sides pledging to foster technological innovation cooperation to address global challenges and advance common development, News.az reports citing Xinhua .

Themed "The value of Science and Technology in addressing the great challenges of our time," the three-day event will witness ministerial-level meetings, the signing of cooperation agreements, parallel forums and one-on-one matchmaking sessions.Approximately 500 representatives from both countries will exchange experiences and ideas on topics such as art and cultural heritage, food production and processing systems, and climate change and biodiversity.Addressing the opening ceremony, Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun emphasized that scientific and technological innovation cooperation is a vital component of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership.Yin highlighted the need to leverage complementary strengths, foster mutual benefits, and contribute jointly to the economic and social development of both countries, the advancement of the well-being of human civilization, and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.Anna Maria Bernini, Italy's minister of universities and research, warmly welcomed the Chinese delegation in her address. She also noted that scientific and technological innovation cooperation has always been a key driving force in advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. She urged both sides to tap their respective strengths, enhance dialogue and sharing, and work together to tackle global challenges.On Monday, the two ministers held a bilateral meeting in Naples and signed a joint statement here.Since its inception in 2010, the innovation week has been successfully held 12 times across various cities in both countries. It has become a key platform for collaboration between the governments, enterprises, and research institutions, facilitating over 6,200 technological matches in total.

