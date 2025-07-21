China auto industry group corrects report on crackdown plans for 'zero-mileage' used cars

+ ↺ − 16 px

Auto Review, the official publication of China’s top auto industry association, issued a correction regarding its earlier report that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) planned to ban resale of new cars within six months of registration to combat "zero-mileage" used car sales.

The publication clarified that its original article contained inaccuracies related to MIIT and other authorities, and it revised the statement to say that MIIT intends to "regulate zero-mileage used cars together with relevant departments and manage the issue from its source," without confirming a resale ban, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The correction also adjusted references to proposals by the China Automobile Dealers Association, changing the wording to the group planning to "set up a relevant mechanism," rather than a specific export code system.

Despite the corrections, Auto Review maintained that companies like Chery and BYD plan to hold dealers accountable for violations such as licensing vehicles before sale.

The zero-mileage car issue remains under government scrutiny amid fierce competition and overcapacity in China’s auto market.

News.Az