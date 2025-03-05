China backs Gaza reconstruction plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Wednesday that China supports the post-war Gaza management plan, which has been accepted by the Palestinian people and approved by Arab countries.

China supports efforts to promote the continued and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, and restore security and stability in the region, he said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He added that the principle of 'Palestinians governing Palestine' should be adhered to in the post-war governance plan in Gaza, aligning with the two-state solution and the long-term peace and stability in the Middle East.

Tuesday's extraordinary Arab Summit for Palestine in Cairo adopted the plan submitted by Egypt on early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza as a comprehensive Arab plan, and worked to provide all kinds of financial, material and political support for its implementation, as well as urging the international community and international and regional financing institutions to quickly provide the necessary support for the plan.

