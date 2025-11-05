China backs Olympic star in bid for ‘high-quality’ Hong Kong democracy

+ ↺ − 16 px

China is placing new hopes on fresh faces — including an Olympic gold medallist — as Hong Kong prepares for its next legislative election on December 7, part of Beijing’s push to bolster the credibility of a political system critics say is tightly controlled.

Vivian Kong, 31, who won gold in fencing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has formally entered the race, joining a new wave of pro-Beijing candidates vetted under Hong Kong’s tightened political rules. Howard Chao, son of prominent property tycoon Cecil Chao and a member of China’s top political advisory body, has also submitted his candidacy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Beijing’s state-run media has framed the line-up as a move toward a “high-quality” democracy — even as every candidate must pass a government screening process led by senior officials and national security police to ensure “patriotism.” Around a third of current lawmakers are stepping down, including long-standing pro-establishment figures.

China’s Ta Kung Pao newspaper wrote this week that “an important purpose” of electoral reforms is to end political infighting and build a credible system that supports economic growth.

Kong, openly supportive of Beijing, said she hopes to “serve Hong Kong more and win glory for Hong Kong.” She is running in the tourism functional constituency despite having no prior industry experience. That seat has only about 176 eligible voters — a stark contrast to Hong Kong’s dwindling pool of directly elected seats, now fewer than a quarter of the 90-member legislature.

Following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law and overhauled the electoral system, slashing the number of directly elected seats and empowering a 1,500-member committee — dominated by Beijing loyalists — to select most legislators. Opposition voices have been largely sidelined; the Democratic Party, once Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party, disbanded earlier this year after pressure from authorities.

Surveys suggest voter enthusiasm remains low. The Public Opinion Research Institute found more than half of respondents dissatisfied with current lawmakers, and 60% unsure who is running in their district. Turnout sank to a record low of 30.2% in the last election in 2021.

Officials are now urging public participation, with major companies — including telecom operator PCCW — offering employees time off to vote. But many residents remain skeptical that new faces will alter a legislature critics say has become an echo chamber for Beijing policies.

“People like Vivian will be very politically dependent on those who nominate and support her,” said Derek, 28, who declined to give his surname. “This further undermines the possibility of autonomous decisions in Legco.”

For Beijing, Kong’s Olympic fame may help attract younger voters and soften international scrutiny. For critics, it is another sign of sport and celebrity being deployed to polish an electoral system whose outcomes are already largely predetermined.

