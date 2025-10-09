China blacklists TechInsights after Huawei chip detail disclosures

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has placed Canadian research firm TechInsights on its “Unreliable Entity” list, effectively barring the company from doing business in the country, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The move comes after TechInsights published detailed analyses exposing the inner workings of Huawei Technologies’ advanced AI chips.

TechInsights will be barred from doing business with organizations or individuals in China, alongside a raft of other companies including some drone providers, according to a Ministry of Commerce statement on Thursday.

The Canadian company has played a key role since 2023 in uncovering some of Huawei’s most closely guarded technological secrets, while also exposing its reliance on foreign chips despite years of effort to replace American circuitry. Known for its detailed breakdowns that identify the parts of electronic products, it was first to reveal a number of undisclosed suppliers and components in Chinese hardware. Two years ago, a Bloomberg investigation in partnership with TechInsights found Huawei had developed a made-in-China smartphone processor that could compete with the likes of Qualcomm Inc. and Apple Inc. TechInsights also confirmed the presence of restricted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. chips in Huawei devices, helping shed light on how the Chinese firm used a third party to circumvent US sanctions and get the components it needed. And last week, the company was able to establish that key parts from TSMC, Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. were present in Huawei’s most advanced AI semiconductors. “Foreign entities such as Dedrone by Axon and TechInsights and their affiliates have defied China’s strong objections to engage in activities such as so-called military-technical cooperation with Taiwan, made malicious remarks concerning China and assisted foreign governments in suppressing Chinese companies,” the ministry said in a separate statement. TechInsights did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its Japanese, Korean and European entities, along with subsidiary Strategy Analytics, were all placed on the entity list. London-based BAE Systems Plc., one of the major names associated with Europe’s defense industry upgrades in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is the most notable other company among the latest set of additions.

News.Az