China breaches Japanese airspace for the first time

The Japanese Defense Ministry on Monday confirmed that a Chinese military aircraft violated Japanese airspace for the first time.

The incident involved a Y-9 intelligence-gathering plane from China, which briefly entered Japanese territory near the Danjo Islands off Nagasaki Prefecture between 11:29 a.m. and 11:31 a.m, News.Az reports citing foreign media. The ministry said the fighters had taken steps such as "issuing warnings," while NHK reported that no weapons or flares were fired.According to a map of the flight path provided by the Defense Ministry, the Chinese plane continued to circle in an area near the Danjo Islands for some time after leaving Japanese airspace.At around 5:20 p.m., Japan's vice minister for foreign affairs, Masataka Okano, summoned the charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo to the Foreign Ministry to deliver a solemn protest and "strongly request" that the Chinese side prevent any recurrence, the ministry said in a statement.In response, the Chinese side said that it "would report the matter to their home country."The ministry said the fighters had taken steps such as "issuing warnings," while NHK reported that no weapons or flares were fired.According to a map of the flight path provided by the Defense Ministry, the Chinese plane continued to circle in an area near the Danjo Islands for some time after leaving Japanese airspace.At around 5:20 p.m., Japan's vice minister for foreign affairs, Masataka Okano, summoned the charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo to the Foreign Ministry to deliver a solemn protest and "strongly request" that the Chinese side prevent any recurrence, the ministry said in a statement.In response, the Chinese side said that it "would report the matter to their home country."

