Coachella fined $44,000 over Justin Bieber and Anyma delays

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The promoter behind the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Goldenvoice, has been fined $44,000 after two high-profile performances ran past the city’s strict curfew during the festival’s second weekend.

According to officials in the City of Indio, performances by electronic artist Anyma and pop star Justin Bieber both exceeded the 1:00 a.m. cutoff, triggering financial penalties under local regulations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Friday night, Anyma’s set ran until approximately 1:09 a.m., exceeding the curfew by nine minutes and resulting in a $24,000 fine. The following night, Bieber’s headline performance also overran the limit, by just two minutes, adding another $20,000 penalty.

The City of Indio enforces strict curfew rules for Coachella as part of long-standing agreements aimed at reducing noise and disruption for local residents. While the festival’s first weekend reportedly stayed within permitted hours, weekend two saw multiple timing overruns during major performances.

Despite the fines, Bieber’s set drew large crowds and became one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend, reinforcing Coachella’s global influence as a leading live music event.

Organizers have not yet commented on the penalties or whether scheduling changes will be introduced in future editions of the festival.

News.Az