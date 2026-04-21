Azerbaijan sends new diesel shipment to Armenia

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Azerbaijan is set to deliver another shipment of diesel fuel to Armenia on April 21, continuing a series of direct energy supplies between the two countries.

The latest delivery will include 16 rail wagons of diesel fuel, marking the continuation of recently resumed cross-border energy trade, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Direct fuel shipments from Azerbaijan to Armenia began on December 18, 2025, following the lifting of transit restrictions announced earlier by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025.

Since the start of deliveries, Azerbaijan has exported thousands of tons of fuel, including 6,312 tons of diesel, 979 tons of RON92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON95 gasoline.

The most recent shipment before today took place on April 14, when 22 rail wagons transported 1,298 tons of diesel to Armenia.

The ongoing fuel exports mark a notable development in regional economic engagement between the two South Caucasus neighbors.

News.Az