Etihad Airways to launch Abu Dhabi-Tashkent flights this August

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Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, will launch regular flights to Uzbekistan starting August 17 on the Tashkent-Abu Dhabi-Tashkent route, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriyev and Etihad Airways’ Chief Operating Officer, Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

During the talks, the parties also reviewed the current state of air connectivity between Uzbekistan and the UAE and discussed prospects for further expanding cooperation in the sector.

According to the statement, the resumption of direct flights between the capitals of Uzbekistan and the UAE is expected to significantly enhance travel opportunities for Uzbek passengers, providing access to Etihad Airways’ extensive global network of more than 70 destinations across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America via convenient connections through Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways is the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, headquartered in Abu Dhabi. As of April 2026, the carrier’s fleet consists of 126 aircraft.

News.Az