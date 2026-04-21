Scammers impersonating Iran demand crypto fees for Hormuz passage

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Unknown actors posing as Iranian authorities are reportedly targeting shipping companies with fraudulent messages demanding transit fees in cryptocurrency in exchange for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Greek maritime risk management firm MARISKS warned that these messages are scams and said they were not issued by any Iranian authorities, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The firm stated that the deceptive communications have been sent to certain shipping companies, with the perpetrators claiming that payment would guarantee safe transit through the strategic waterway.

MARISKS also said it believes that at least one vessel that attempted to exit the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and came under gunfire may have been affected by the fraudulent scheme.

The Strait of Hormuz has become increasingly unstable amid escalating tensions. According to the report, hundreds of vessels and around 20,000 seafarers are currently stranded in the Gulf region, unable to pass through the strait after Iran reimposed a blockade. This action came in response to the United States maintaining restrictions on Iranian ports.

The situation has raised serious concerns within the global shipping industry, as the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.

News.Az