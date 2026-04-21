Kazakhstan and Mongolia power up nuclear energy partnership

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Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev and Mongolia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Damdinnyam Gongor discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy and the uranium industry.

During the talks, the sides focused on cooperation in geological exploration, uranium mining and processing, as well as the exchange of experience in developing sectoral infrastructure and training specialists in Mongolia, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

The parties noted their mutual interest in strengthening partnership and advancing institutional dialogue in the field.

The discussions also built on earlier agreements reached during the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Mongolia in October 2024, when a memorandum of cooperation in nuclear energy was signed between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and the Executive Office of Mongolia’s Nuclear Energy Commission.

News.Az