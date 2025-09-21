China calls for a full ceasefire in Gaza and urges the international community to recognize Palestine

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi condemned Israel’s takeover of Gaza City and its “encroachment” in the West Bank, calling the actions a “serious violation of international law.”

China has urged the international community to push for an “immediate and comprehensive ceasefire” in Gaza, while also calling for recognition of Palestine, News.Az reports citing the Anadolu.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that action must be taken with the “highest sense of urgency” to avert further humanitarian catastrophe, according to state-run Xinhua News.

He made the remarks during a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Beijing, where he urged the international community to unite in addressing the current crisis in Palestine.

He called on countries with influence over Israel, as well as the UN Security Council and humanitarian agencies, to fulfill their responsibilities.

Wang said that the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine" must be implemented, with Gaza and the West Bank recognized as “inalienable territories” of Palestine, adding that any post-war governance should respect Palestinian wishes and safeguard their rights.

He also advocated Palestine's full UN membership and the advancement of a two-state solution, rejecting unilateral actions that undermine it.

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing two-year conflict in Gaza and the resulting humanitarian disaster, he criticized Israel's continued plans to take over Gaza City and its “encroachment” in the West Bank, which he said “seriously violate international law” and threaten the two-state solution and Middle East stability.

While supporting Israel's right to a state, Wang also affirmed Palestine's right to one, rejecting "double standards," stressing that both Israeli and Arab lives are “equally precious,” and using violence to counter violence only fuels hatred.

China remains committed to supporting Palestine's "just cause" and working towards a ceasefire and a lasting, just resolution based on UN resolutions and a two-state solution, he added.

