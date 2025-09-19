Apple’s iPhone 17 launch draws hundreds to Beijing flagship store

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of people queued outside Apple’s (AAPL.O) Sanlitun flagship store in Beijing on Friday as the iPhone 17 hit shelves, signaling a promising start for the tech giant’s latest series in China.

Roughly 300 customers arrived in the morning to collect devices ordered online. Among them was Shuke Wang, 35, who opted for the Pro Max model — priced from 9,999 yuan ($1,406) in China — which analysts expect will be the top-selling device in the lineup, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I really like the 17 series’ redesign … the Pro Max gives longer battery life,” Wang said.

Apple said the base iPhone 17 features a brighter, more scratch-resistant screen and an upgraded front-facing camera optimized for horizontal selfies. Analysts expect the redesigned Pro Max to drive demand, while the slimmer iPhone Air introduces e-SIM support in China pending regulatory approval.

Market impact:

Apple’s China shipments fell 6% in the first eight weeks of Q3, according to Counterpoint Research.

Omdia forecasts an 11% year-on-year rise in shipments in China in the second half, supporting 5% full-year growth in 2025.

“The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to outperform the 16 Pro Max, driven by a major redesign — historically a catalyst for replacement demand,” said Chiew Le Xuan, senior analyst at Omdia.

Competition remains intense from domestic rivals Huawei and Xiaomi (1810.HK), amid subdued consumer spending. Apple does not disclose pre-order numbers.

IDC’s Will Wong said the iPhone Air may be a testbed for future thin-and-light technology, possibly paving the way for a foldable device. But he noted trade-offs in battery life, camera, and audio quality could limit its sales impact.

News.Az