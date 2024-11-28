China concerned about nuclear risks due to Ukrainian conflict — diplomat
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said
China is concerned about nuclear risks caused by the conflict in Ukraine and once again reminds of the inadmissibility of the use of nuclear weapons, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said, News.az reports citing TASS.
Commenting on information that some US and European officials are discussing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, the diplomat said: "China is deeply concerned about the nuclear risks caused by the Ukrainian conflict. It has repeatedly stated that the use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable and that nuclear war should not be unleashed."
The diplomat also urged all sides "to remain calm and restrained, and to work together to de-escalate the situation through dialogue and consultations aimed at reducing strategic risks."
On November 21, The New York Times reported that some US and European officials have suggested that Ukraine return the nuclear weapons it gave up after the collapse of the USSR. However, according to the newspaper, such a step would be difficult to implement and could have serious consequences.
Commenting on information that some US and European officials are discussing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, the diplomat said: "China is deeply concerned about the nuclear risks caused by the Ukrainian conflict. It has repeatedly stated that the use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable and that nuclear war should not be unleashed."
The diplomat also urged all sides "to remain calm and restrained, and to work together to de-escalate the situation through dialogue and consultations aimed at reducing strategic risks."
On November 21, The New York Times reported that some US and European officials have suggested that Ukraine return the nuclear weapons it gave up after the collapse of the USSR. However, according to the newspaper, such a step would be difficult to implement and could have serious consequences.