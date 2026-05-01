China Condemns US Regulation Banning Chinese Labs from Electronics Testing

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China has formally denounced a sweeping move by United States regulators to prohibit Chinese laboratories from testing and certifying electronic equipment destined for the American market.

This decision, led by the Federal Communications Commission, represents a major escalation in the technological standoff between the two nations and threatens to disrupt the global supply chain for consumer electronics, News.Az reports, citing Straits Times.

The new regulations effectively bar any laboratory located in China from conducting the rigorous testing required for smartphones, computers, and other connected devices before they can be sold in the United States. While US officials argue that this shift is a necessary step to protect national security and ensure that "foreign adversaries" do not have access to the certification process of critical hardware, the impact is expected to be massive. Currently, nearly three-quarters of the electronic devices sold in America undergo their final testing in Chinese facilities.

In a sharp rebuttal, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the United States of overstretching the concept of national security to suppress Chinese companies. Spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the ban disregards international trade rules and will ultimately harm the interests of American consumers and businesses by driving up costs and slowing down the introduction of new technologies. Beijing has warned that it will take necessary measures to defend its domestic industries, raising the possibility of retaliatory trade actions.

The lab ban is part of a broader push by the FCC to further isolate Chinese telecommunications firms from the American internet ecosystem. Along with the testing restrictions, the commission also moved to ban major Chinese state-owned carriers from operating data centers within the United States. Industry experts warn that while these policies aim to create a more secure network, the immediate result will likely be significant logistical hurdles and price hikes for electronics as companies scramble to find alternative testing facilities outside of China.

News.Az