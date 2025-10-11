China conducts successful sea launch of Gravity-1 rocket - VIDEO
China launched its Gravity-1 carrier rocket from offshore waters near Haiyang, in Shandong Province, on Saturday.
The rocket blasted off at 10:20 a.m. (Beijing Time), placing three satellites into their designated orbits, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore mission.
A wide-field satellite and two experimental satellites were onboard the carrier rocket.
The Gravity-1 carrier rocket made its debut flight in January 2024.