China conducts successful sea launch of Gravity-1 rocket - VIDEO

China launched its Gravity-1 carrier rocket from offshore waters near Haiyang, in Shandong Province, on Saturday.

The rocket blasted off at 10:20 a.m. (Beijing Time), placing three satellites into their designated orbits, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore mission.

A wide-field satellite and two experimental satellites were onboard the carrier rocket.

The Gravity-1 carrier rocket made its debut flight in January 2024.

