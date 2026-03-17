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Honeywell warns Middle East conflict may hit Q1 revenue

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Honeywell warns Middle East conflict may hit Q1 revenue
Photo: Reuters

Honeywell International expects its first-quarter revenue to be affected by high-single-digit percentages due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, CEO Vimal Kapur said at the BofA Securities Global Industrials Conference.

Despite the disruption, Kapur called it a “tactical issue” rather than a drop in demand, and the company remains confident in its 2026 forecast, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Honeywell anticipates full-year sales between $38.8 billion and $39.8 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of $10.35 to $10.65.

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Shares have fallen about 3.7% since the conflict began more than two weeks ago.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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