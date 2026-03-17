Wall Street futures slip as oil hits $100 a barrel

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U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday as oil prices near $100 a barrel amid the Middle East conflict, raising inflation concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting.

Tech stocks cooled after Monday’s rebound, led by Nvidia, which highlighted a $1 trillion AI revenue opportunity through 2027. Travel stocks, including Delta and Carnival, slipped 1%, while energy companies Occidental and EQT gained about 1% each, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts warn that elevated oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty could keep central banks cautious. Dow E-minis were down 0.22%, S&P 500 E-minis down 0.30%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis down 0.39% in early trading.

Despite global turmoil, U.S. equities have fared better than European and Asian markets, though investors are still assessing the broader economic impact of the conflict.

News.Az