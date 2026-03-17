Amazon launches 1-hour delivery to rival Walmart

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Amazon has launched 1-hour and 3-hour delivery options across multiple U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and Chicago, as it steps up competition with Walmart.

The service covers more than 90,000 products, from everyday essentials to toys, using Amazon’s existing same-day delivery network. The 1-hour option is now available in major metropolitan areas and smaller cities, while 3-hour delivery has expanded to over 2,000 locations nationwide, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move builds on Amazon’s push for faster logistics, following its “Amazon Now” service offering deliveries in 30 minutes or less in select cities.

Customers will pay extra for speed: Prime members are charged $9.99 for 1-hour delivery and $4.99 for 3-hour service, while non-members pay higher fees.

News.Az