Iran media publishes fresh Larijani message after Israel says he was killed

According to Tasnim News Agency, Larijani made the remarks in a written message ahead of a funeral ceremony for crew members of the Iranian corvette IRIS Dena, which was sunk by a US submarine near Sri Lanka on 4 March 2026 in a torpedo strike that killed at least 87 crew members, News.Az reports.

“The martyrdom of the naval warriors of the Islamic Republic Army in Dena is part of the sacrifices of our courageous nation, which have emerged at this critical moment in the struggle against international oppressors,” Larijani wrote.

He added that their memory would remain in the hearts of the Iranian people and that their deaths would reinforce the foundations of the armed forces for years to come. Larijani also prayed for what he described as the “highest ranks” for the deceased.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed that Larijani had been killed in an overnight airstrike in Iran.

“Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated overnight and joined the head of the annihilation programme, Khamenei, and all the eliminated members of the axis of evil, in the depths of hell,” Katz said during a morning assessment, according to his office, Israeli media reported.