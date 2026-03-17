Nebius plans $3.75B raise after Meta and Nvidia deals

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Nebius plans to raise $3.75 billion through a convertible loan offering to expand its AI cloud business.

The move follows major deals with Meta and Nvidia, including a multibillion-dollar agreement to supply AI computing power and a $2 billion investment from Nvidia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Nebius said the funds will support its core AI infrastructure and cloud services as demand for computing power surges. The company is targeting rapid growth, projecting revenue to reach an annual run rate of $7 billion to $9 billion by the end of the year.

Despite reporting a recent quarterly loss, Nebius confirmed its 2026 outlook remains unchanged.

News.Az