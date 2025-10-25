China confirms identities of 8 volunteer soldiers killed in Korean War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Using DNA technology, China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs has confirmed the identities of 8 soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) who sacrificed their lives in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), News.az reports citing BBC.

The remains of these 8 martyrs were repatriated to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) in 2020 and 2021. Since 2014, the remains of 1,011 CPV soldiers have been recovered and repatriated from the ROK in total.

To date, the identities of 36 Chinese martyrs have been confirmed, with their family members located, according to the ministry.

In recent years, China has significantly intensified efforts to identify the remains of fallen soldiers, including establishing a dedicated DNA laboratory to enhance the national DNA database for the remains of martyrs and their families.

