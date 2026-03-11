Toyota recalls 550,000 U.S. vehicles over seat defect

+ ↺ − 16 px

Toyota Motor Corp is recalling 550,007 vehicles in the U.S. after a faulty seat-back mechanism was found to potentially fail to lock, increasing the risk of injury, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported.

The recall affects certain 2021–2024 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid models, where the second-row seat backs may not secure properly during adjustment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Dealers will replace the return springs in the seat-back recliner assemblies free of charge to vehicle owners, NHTSA said.

