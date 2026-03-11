Container ship hit by unknown projectile off UAE coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A container vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile 25 nautical miles (29 miles) northwest of Ras Al Khaimah.

The master of the ship confirmed damage from the projectile, though the extent remains unclear. All crew members are reported safe. Authorities have urged vessels in the area to navigate with caution while investigations continue, News.Az reports, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident occurs amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, following a series of Iranian retaliatory actions in response to U.S.-Israeli strikes. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim “complete control” of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

Data from UKMTO, the International Maritime Organization, and Iranian authorities indicate that at least 10 oil tankers in or near the Strait have been targeted between March 1 and 10. The U.S. has warned Iran of severe consequences if the Strait is mined, while affirming no oil tankers have been escorted through the waterway.

News.Az