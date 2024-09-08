China deplores Netherlands’ new chip export restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese Commerce Ministry voiced its discontent with the Netherlands' decision to impose additional restrictions on exports from ASML, a key supplier of computer chip equipment, to China.

The ministry urged the Dutch government to avoid abusing export control regimes and to work towards safeguarding the shared interests of the two countries and their companies, as well as maintaining the stability of global industrial and supply chains, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media. The Dutch government announced Friday broader restrictions on exports of semiconductor-making machines produced by sector heavyweight ASML, aligning itself with US curbs on technology at the centre of trade tensions with China.The measure, which will take effect on Saturday means ASML will be able to apply for export licences directly with the Dutch authorities instead of the US government to export the equipment outside the European Union.The Netherlands had previously not applied restrictions on certain equipment that was under US export controls, forcing the Dutch company to request licences from US authorities.

