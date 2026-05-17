Czech Minister: Housing is a key element of social solidarity and economic opportunities

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“The Czech Republic, committed to the implementation of the New Urban Agenda, considers the formation of sustainable, inclusive and sustainable cities as one of its top priorities,” said Zuzana Mrázová, Czech Minister of Regional Development, during her speech at the ”National Ministerial Statements-The Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda (NUA)” held in Baku as part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Minister emphasized that since the adoption of the New Urban Agenda, the Czech Republic has been consistently working towards its implementation and considers the document as a major global framework for sustainable urban development. According to her, the urbanization policy in the country is aimed at strengthening social and institutional development, improving access to basic services and increasing housing affordability.

News.Az