Media Development Agency slams CNN's unfounded allegations against Azerbaijan

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The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has strongly rejected what it described as CNN’s unfounded allegations that Israel used Azerbaijani territory during its conflict with Iran.

In a statement issued on Friday, the agency said the CNN report was based on fabricated sources, arguing that the publication of such claims by a globally recognised international media organisation without presenting any factual evidence constituted a deliberate and serious act of information manipulation, News.Az reports.

“By spreading disinformation and disregarding the values of media ethics and the fundamental principles of professional journalism, including balanced reporting, CNN has not only damaged its own reputation but has also acted as a propaganda tool in a hybrid war,” the statement said.

The agency further argued that the allegations published by CNN amounted to a political provocation directed against Azerbaijan and regional security more broadly. It said the dissemination of such information was intended to mislead the international community, undermine regional stability, damage interstate relations, and contribute to heightened tensions across the region.

“It has repeatedly been stated at the highest official level that the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan has under no circumstances been used against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and that such fabricated and biased claims constitute blatant information manipulation,” the statement added.

The Media Development Agency called on CNN to issue a correction and formally apologise to Azerbaijan, stating that the publication of information contrary to the principles of journalistic professionalism and media ethics threatens regional security and misleads public opinion.

News.Az