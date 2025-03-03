China holds political meetings as US tariffs approach

+ ↺ − 16 px

This week, China begins its biggest political meetings of the year, as additional tariffs from the United States loom and Beijing’s leadership seeks to tackle what Chinese President Xi Jinping has described as "complex and multifaceted" economic challenges.

Starting on Tuesday, thousands of Chinese elites and lawmakers will begin gathering in the Chinese capital for the “Two Sessions,” or “lianghui,” which will set and discuss a wide range of policy agendas for 2025.

A gathering of a broad swath of representatives, from business and academia to those inside the government and the party, called the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, meet on Tuesday. The day after that, China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress, or NPC, will begin its annual legislative session.

Premier Li Qiang will deliver the highly anticipated government work report at the opening meeting of the NPC, outlining the Chinese government’s economic growth target for 2025 and other key economic policies.

This year’s meetings come amid a sluggish economy, weak domestic demand, low investor and consumer confidence, a lingering property sector crisis and a looming trade war with the United States. The additional 10% tariff that the U.S. government has threatened to impose on all Chinese imports is set to take effect on Tuesday.

Faced with a slew of domestic and external challenges, analysts say this year’s NPC will be an important occasion for the Chinese leadership to project “political unity” and demonstrate that “China is on the right track to greatness under the leadership of Xi Jinping.”

“For Beijing, strong leadership from the Chinese Communist Party and strengthening China’s economic and technological resilience against external shocks are more necessary than ever – and the only way to ensure China's long-term rise,” said Nis Grunberg, an expert of Chinese politics at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, or Merics, in Germany.

In an article published in the Chinese Communist Party’s magazine Qiushi on Saturday, President Xi Jinping said some top priorities for economic work, which he characterized as “complex and multifaceted,” include facilitating an efficient relationship between the market and the government, ensuring a balance between supply and demand, optimizing the allocation of resources and balancing quality and scale in development.

As the Chinese economy continues to face “difficulties and challenges,” some experts say Beijing’s 2025 official growth target will be “around 5%,” matching the GDP increase in 2024.

The 5% target “reflects a tacit acknowledgement of economic headwinds but signals continuity and stability,” said Lizzi Lee, a fellow on Chinese economy at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Since all Chinese products exported to the U.S. could face a 20% tariff starting Tuesday, Lee said the Chinese government will focus on rolling out policies to boost domestic demand and consumption.

“We are likely to see stronger policy efforts to revitalize spending beyond just trade-in subsidies for cars, home appliances and digital products,” she told VOA in a written response. She added that Chinese policymakers are likely to pour resources into live-stream commerce and that the “silver economy” – goods and services for the elderly – will be areas that Chinese policymakers will likely pour resources into.

Additionally, Lee thinks China may also raise the fiscal deficit, set up state-backed investment funds to support strategic industries, and roll out policies to “push banks to support struggling local economies.”

News.Az