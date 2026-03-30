Passenger makes verbal bomb threat on flight, evacuation at Atlanta airport

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A passenger’s bomb threat forced the evacuation of a commercial flight after it landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, prompting a rapid response from law enforcement.





The incident occurred shortly after a Frontier Airlines flight arriving from Columbus, Ohio, touched down and was taxiing toward the gate, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said the aircraft was immediately redirected away from the terminal and moved to a remote area as a precaution.

Authorities, including local police and federal agents, quickly responded to assess the situation.

According to air traffic control audio, the passenger not only claimed to have a bomb on board but also threatened another traveler seated nearby.

Law enforcement later identified the situation as involving an unruly passenger rather than a hijacking attempt.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead on the investigation.

Passengers were safely removed from the aircraft using stairs and transported to the terminal by bus.

Officials later confirmed the bomb threat was not credible. No injuries were reported, and there was no ongoing danger.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, which caused temporary disruption but ended without further escalation.

News.Az