Amazon pauses Tomb Raider after Sophie Turner injury

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Production on the upcoming Tomb Raider series has been temporarily paused after lead star Sophie Turner sustained a minor injury, according to studio sources.

The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, is an adaptation of the iconic video game franchise centered on archaeologist adventurer Lara Croft, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The studio confirmed that filming has been halted as a precaution to allow Turner time to recover.

In a statement, the production team said the injury was minor and that filming is expected to resume once she is cleared to return.

Sources suggest the shutdown could last around two weeks, with crew members continuing to be paid during the pause.

Turner leads the cast as Lara Croft alongside actors including Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, and others.

The series is created and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for her work on Fleabag.

The show is based on the globally popular Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of Lara Croft as she explores ancient ruins and uncovers historical mysteries.

Filming had only recently begun in the United Kingdom when the temporary halt was announced.

News.Az