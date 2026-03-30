Digital trade at risk as WTO moratorium ends

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The global pause on tariffs for digital products has officially ended after negotiations at the World Trade Organization failed to reach an agreement.





At a high-level meeting in Yaounde, discussions aimed at extending the long-standing moratorium on duties for digital downloads and streaming services ran out of time, officials confirmed on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The policy, which has supported the growth of global digital trade by preventing countries from imposing taxes on cross-border electronic transmissions, expired without renewal — raising uncertainty for businesses and consumers worldwide.

According to officials, negotiations broke down due to disagreements between the United States and Brazil over how long a new extension should last.

While some countries pushed for a longer-term commitment, others resisted, leading to a stalemate that ultimately halted progress.

Negotiations are now expected to resume in Geneva, where WTO members will attempt to restart discussions and potentially draft a new agreement.

A senior WTO official said talks would begin again “from scratch,” signaling that reaching consensus may take time.

The expiration of the moratorium could have significant implications for the digital economy:

Governments may begin imposing tariffs on digital goods and services

Streaming platforms, software providers, and online businesses could face higher costs

Consumers may see price increases for digital content

The moratorium has been in place for decades and is widely seen as a cornerstone of global e-commerce growth. Its lapse introduces fresh uncertainty at a time when digital trade continues to expand rapidly.

News.Az