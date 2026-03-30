Windows 11: New changes to the update system

Windows 11: New changes to the update system

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Microsoft says it plans to give users greater control over how new features roll out in Windows 11, addressing long-standing frustrations with delayed updates.

The company confirmed it is rethinking its Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR) system, a process that gradually delivers new features to devices instead of releasing them to everyone at once, News.Az reports, citing WindowsLatest.

Under CFR, updates are first sent to the most compatible devices. Once stability is confirmed, they are slowly expanded to more users.

This means even people enrolled in early access programs like the Windows Insider Program may wait months before seeing promised features.

In some cases, updates such as redesigned Start menu features and new taskbar icons took up to six months to reach most users, while others still haven’t received them.

While the system helps avoid widespread bugs, it has created new frustrations:

Users install updates but don’t get the advertised features

There’s no visibility into when features will arrive

Even bug fixes are rolled out slowly, leaving some issues unresolved

This has made the update experience feel unpredictable and, at times, pointless for users expecting immediate improvements.

Microsoft says it is working to make CFR less frustrating by giving users more say in what features they receive and when.

Marcus Ash, who leads design and research for Windows, said the goal is to provide “more control over deciding what you want to see.”

The company is also bringing internal expertise, including systems used by enterprise IT teams, to improve the consumer experience.

Beyond feature rollouts, Microsoft has outlined several planned upgrades:

A smoother out-of-box setup experience (OOBE)

Fewer ads inside Windows

Faster performance in File Explorer

More native interface elements instead of web-based components

These changes are part of a broader effort to refine Windows 11 and respond to user feedback.

News.Az