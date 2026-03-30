Iranian president says US protests reflect anger over Israel policy

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that mass participation in the “No Kings” protests across the United States shows public anger over what he described as an “Israel First” policy.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Pezeshkian said AI experts in the United States should make President Donald Trump aware of the reality reflected by Americans participating in the “No Kings” protests, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“The American people are angry about ‘Israel First’,” he added.

The Iranian president emphasized that people in the United States are also “tired of Israeli kings ruling over American democracy.”

Millions of people joined “No Kings” protests across all 50 states and in Europe on Saturday against Trump’s “bullying and illegal policies,” Press TV said, adding that the protesters also condemned the US president’s “warmongering policies” and the country’s participation in a large-scale war against Iran, now in its fifth week.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf addressed Americans in a post on his X account on Sunday, saying, “Welcome to the party we started 47 years ago — no kings.”

“This is the people of Iran, and we approve this message,” he added.