China invites Colombia to join Belt and Road Initiative

China has invited Colombia to join the Belt and Road Initiative and is "exploring the possibility of a free-trade agreement" with the South American nation, according to Beijing's ambassador to Bogota, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Zhu Jingyang’s remarks on the China-centred investment and infrastructure scheme spanning the globe came during a press conference on Tuesday to address topics raised during Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo’s visit to Beijing last week.

