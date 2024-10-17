China invites Colombia to join Belt and Road Initiative
- 17 Oct 2024 23:56
- 17 Oct 2024 23:58
- 1009485
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/china-invites-colombia-to-join-belt-and-road-initiative Copied
China has invited Colombia to join the Belt and Road Initiative and is "exploring the possibility of a free-trade agreement" with the South American nation, according to Beijing's ambassador to Bogota, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Zhu Jingyang’s remarks on the China-centred investment and infrastructure scheme spanning the globe came during a press conference on Tuesday to address topics raised during Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo’s visit to Beijing last week.