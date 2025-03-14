China, Iran, Russia kick off talks in Beijing on Iran's nuclear issues
Photo: Reuters
Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia and China gathered in Beijing on Friday for talks on Tehran's nuclear issues, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, days after Tehran rejected U.S. "orders" to resume dialogue over the Iranian nuclear programme, News.az reports citing Reuters.
In 2015, Iran reached a deal with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany and agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. But in 2018, Donald Trump, a year into his first term as U.S. president, pulled out of the pact.