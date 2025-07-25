China issues emergency alert across 5 provinces ahead of typhoon

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, China activated its highest-level emergency response for flooding in five provinces ahead of the expected landfall of Typhoon Francisco.

The Ministry of Water Resources said moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast through Sunday across Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangxi and Hunan provinces, raising the risk of flooding in small- and medium-sized rivers, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Local authorities have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and take all necessary flood prevention measures, the ministry said in a statement.

Two task forces have been deployed to Zhejiang and Fujian to assist and supervise local flood control efforts.

News.Az